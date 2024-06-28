Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Short Interest Down 94.6% in June

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 104,500,000 shares. Approximately 30.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Virgin Galactic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,635. The firm has a market cap of $173.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.76. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $97.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.20. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($11.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.
