Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the May 31st total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

