Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.22. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 995,603 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
