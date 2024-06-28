Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.22. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 995,603 shares changing hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 113,964 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

