Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $330.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a neutral rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $303.56.

Visa stock opened at $266.62 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.41. The stock has a market cap of $487.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

