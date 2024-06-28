Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.4 %

VSTO opened at $37.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 469,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

