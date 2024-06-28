Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $101.87 million and $3.32 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00005877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,521.08 or 0.99738245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012632 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00080200 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.66388995 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,368,333.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

