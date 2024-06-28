Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WNC opened at $21.46 on Monday. Wabash National has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $966.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

