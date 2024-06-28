Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.60

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.60 ($16.77) and last traded at €15.54 ($16.71), with a volume of 65879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.62 ($16.80).
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.80 and a 200-day moving average of €17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.
About Wacker Neuson
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.
