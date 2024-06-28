Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

