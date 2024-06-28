Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 191.4% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 22,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 195.9% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 196.5% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147,869 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 259.8% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its stake in Walmart by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 25,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock valued at $947,990,915 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.57. 2,634,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,953,543. The company has a market cap of $543.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

