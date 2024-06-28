Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 108 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Warehouse REIT to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

LON WHR opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.04) on Monday. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £347.96 million, a P/E ratio of -303.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,222.22%.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

