Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $295.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.20.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $290.14. The stock had a trading volume of 144,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,812. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.90. Waters has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

