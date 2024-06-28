Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 4%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 148,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 860,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

