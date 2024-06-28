WAX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.25 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $138.30 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04101703 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $8,798,923.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

