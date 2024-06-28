Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 36,830 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $181,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTI opened at $269.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.