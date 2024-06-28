Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Masco worth $52,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Stock Down 0.6 %

MAS stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.