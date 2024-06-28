Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,953 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,787 shares of company stock valued at $149,773,683. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $252.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $245.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

