Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $85,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

COST stock opened at $850.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $796.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.82. The company has a market capitalization of $377.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $524.63 and a 12 month high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

