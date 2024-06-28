Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Up 4.5%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.32. Approximately 216,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,149,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

