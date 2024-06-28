Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 43.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 586,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 224.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 158,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

