Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $117.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.71. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,293,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

