Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $12.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Dana alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dana

Dana Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DAN opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.43.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 444.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Dana by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.