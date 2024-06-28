Wells Fargo & Company Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $542.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $542.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $522.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $525.42.

argenx Stock Down 0.2 %

argenx stock opened at $444.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.30. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 144.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in argenx by 42.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in argenx by 36.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

