Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 199.0% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 52,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.