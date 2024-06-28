Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 199.0% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 52,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.75.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.