Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 942,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,718. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.