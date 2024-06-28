WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Up 13.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 128,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 58,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WILD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$230.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

