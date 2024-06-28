Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as low as $4.07. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 896 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 4.8 %
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
