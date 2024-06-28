Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as low as $4.07. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 896 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WVVI

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.