William Blair Weighs in on argenx SE’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for argenx in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.84 EPS.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.
argenx Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARGX opened at $444.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 144.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 42.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 36.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
