Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Xerox alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE XRX opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.