Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 31,056 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xtant Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the third quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

