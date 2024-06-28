Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.43

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 319518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

