Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.47. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 44,120 shares changing hands.

Yalla Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 23.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 497,724 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Yalla Group by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 166,043 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Yalla Group by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 115,632 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yalla Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

