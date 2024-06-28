Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.47. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 44,120 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $721.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 23.49%.
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
