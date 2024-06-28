YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $37.79. Approximately 395,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,623,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

