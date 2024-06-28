YouGov (LON:YOU) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price objective on the stock.

YouGov Trading Up 0.5 %

LON YOU opened at GBX 417 ($5.29) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 831.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.44. The stock has a market cap of £483.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2,085.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 403 ($5.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.29), for a total transaction of £40,014.40 ($50,760.37). 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

