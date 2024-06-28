Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.89. 12,039 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $127.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Company Profile

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

