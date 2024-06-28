Zacks Research Comments on Synchrony Financial’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

SYF stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $182,739,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,180 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,907,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,871,000 after purchasing an additional 720,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

