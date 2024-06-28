Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZETA. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $17.32 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.