Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 62.8% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 45.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

