10,624 Shares in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned 0.10% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSCX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. 198,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,547. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0935 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

