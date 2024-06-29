1,080 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.52.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,140,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,317,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

