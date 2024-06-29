1,156 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $674.88. 3,412,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The company has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $628.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

