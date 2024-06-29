1,191 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,958,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

