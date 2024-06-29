1,245 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.46. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

