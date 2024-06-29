1,370 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

IYY traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $132.31. 11,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

