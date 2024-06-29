1,462 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,462 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.72. 2,912,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

