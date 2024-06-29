17,649 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.26. 4,754,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

