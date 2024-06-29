1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCOW traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 7,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,805. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.