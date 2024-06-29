1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 7,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,805. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

