190,429 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.18% of J. M. Smucker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SJM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. 1,400,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.