190,429 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.18% of J. M. Smucker as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker
In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE SJM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. 1,400,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
