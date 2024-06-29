23,252 Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $6,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

