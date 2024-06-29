42-coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.02 (42)

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $18.02 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $38,342.29 or 0.62001978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00122871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001631 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.